Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,251.40 up 47.26 points

Tuesday's session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 8,251.40. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 1.99 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 1.34 to 1 ratio. There were 1806 advancers and 1344 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 46 stocks reached a 52 week high and 79 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on the Most Active Stocks page.

The NASDAQ 100 index closed up .63% for the day; a total of 49.44 points. The current value is 7,954.56. Incyte Corporation ( INCY ) had the largest percent change down (-3.92%) while Hasbro, Inc. ( HAS ) had the largest percent change gain rising 9.95%.



The Dow Jones index closed up .65% for the day; a total of 177.29 points. The current value is 27,349.19. The Travelers Companies, Inc. ( TRV ) had the largest percent change down (-1.48%) while Coca-Cola Company (The) ( KO ) had the largest percent change gain rising 6.07%.