Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,222.80 down -35.39 points

Tuesday's session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 8,222.80. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 1.9 billion. Declining stocks led advancers by 1.22 to 1 ratio. There were 1422 advancers and 1739 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 30 stocks reached a 52 week high and 45 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on the Most Active Stocks page.

The NASDAQ 100 index closed down -.5% for the day; a total of -39.85 points. The current value is 7,927.08. Western Digital Corporation ( WDC ) had the largest percent change down (-5.77%) while J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. ( JBHT ) had the largest percent change gain rising 5.56%.



The Dow Jones index closed down -.09% for the day; a total of -23.53 points. The current value is 27,335.63. Intel Corporation ( INTC ) had the largest percent change down (-1.9%) while 3M Company ( MMM ) had the largest percent change gain rising 2.11%.