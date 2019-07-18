Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,207.24 up 22.03 points

Thursday's session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 8,207.24. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 1.97 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 1.22 to 1 ratio. There were 1737 advancers and 1420 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 52 stocks reached a 52 week high and 45 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on the Most Active Stocks page.

The NASDAQ 100 index closed up .19% for the day; a total of 15.37 points. The current value is 7,904.13. Netflix, Inc. ( NFLX ) had the largest percent change down (-10.27%) while Liberty Global plc ( LBTYA ) had the largest percent change gain rising 8.04%.



The Dow Jones index closed up .01% for the day; a total of 3.12 points. The current value is 27,222.97. Boeing Company (The) ( BA ) had the largest percent change down (-2.28%) while International Business Machines Corporation ( IBM ) had the largest percent change gain rising 4.59%.