Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,204.14 up 57.65 points

Monday's session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 8,204.14. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 1.92 billion. Declining stocks led advancers by 1.17 to 1 ratio. There were 1465 advancers and 1707 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 45 stocks reached a 52 week high and 78 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on the Most Active Stocks page.

The NASDAQ 100 index closed up .9% for the day; a total of 70.22 points. The current value is 7,905.12. Align Technology, Inc. ( ALGN ) had the largest percent change down (-2.4%) while Applied Materials, Inc. ( AMAT ) had the largest percent change gain rising 6.11%.



The Dow Jones index closed up .07% for the day; a total of 17.7 points. The current value is 27,171.9. Verizon Communications Inc. ( VZ ) had the largest percent change down (-1.93%) while Apple Inc. ( AAPL ) had the largest percent change gain rising 2.29%.