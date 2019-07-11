Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,196.04 down -6.49 points

Thursday's session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 8,196.04. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 1.95 billion. Declining stocks led advancers by 1.25 to 1 ratio. There were 1393 advancers and 1740 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 57 stocks reached a 52 week high and 26 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on the Most Active Stocks page.

The NASDAQ 100 index closed down -.08% for the day; a total of -6.62 points. The current value is 7,896.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( REGN ) had the largest percent change down (-3.19%) while NVIDIA Corporation ( NVDA ) had the largest percent change gain rising 3.89%.



The Dow Jones index closed up .85% for the day; a total of 227.88 points. The current value is 27,088.08. Merck & Company, Inc. ( MRK ) had the largest percent change down (-4.5%) while UnitedHealth Group Incorporated ( UNH ) had the largest percent change gain rising 5.53%.