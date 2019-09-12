Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,194.47 up 24.79 points

Thursday's session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 8,194.47. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 2.26 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 1.2 to 1 ratio. There were 1728 advancers and 1441 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 51 stocks reached a 52 week high and 13 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on the Most Active Stocks page.

The NASDAQ 100 index closed up .38% for the day; a total of 29.76 points. The current value is 7,917.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. ( WBA ) had the largest percent change down (-4.31%) while PayPal Holdings, Inc. ( PYPL ) had the largest percent change gain rising 2.96%.



The Dow Jones index closed up .17% for the day; a total of 45.41 points. The current value is 27,182.45. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. ( WBA ) had the largest percent change down (-4.31%) while Visa Inc. ( V ) had the largest percent change gain rising 1.71%.