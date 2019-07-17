Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,185.21 down -37.59 points

Wednesday's session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 8,185.21. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 1.83 billion. Declining stocks led advancers by 1.7 to 1 ratio. There were 1168 advancers and 1990 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 27 stocks reached a 52 week high and 48 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on the Most Active Stocks page.

The NASDAQ 100 index closed down -.48% for the day; a total of -38.32 points. The current value is 7,888.76. CSX Corporation ( CSX ) had the largest percent change down (-10.27%) while Cintas Corporation ( CTAS ) had the largest percent change gain rising 8.74%.



The Dow Jones index closed down -.42% for the day; a total of -115.78 points. The current value is 27,219.85. Caterpillar, Inc. ( CAT ) had the largest percent change down (-2.42%) while Boeing Company (The) ( BA ) had the largest percent change gain rising 1.87%.