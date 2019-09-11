Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,169.68 up 85.52 points

Wednesday's session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 8,169.68. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 2.33 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 2.92 to 1 ratio. There were 2369 advancers and 811 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 63 stocks reached a 52 week high and 4 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on the Most Active Stocks page.

The NASDAQ 100 index closed up .93% for the day; a total of 72.84 points. The current value is 7,887.58. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. ( TTWO ) had the largest percent change down (-4.5%) while Ctrip.com International, Ltd. ( CTRP ) had the largest percent change gain rising 5.71%.



The Dow Jones index closed up .85% for the day; a total of 227.61 points. The current value is 27,137.04. International Business Machines Corporation ( IBM ) had the largest percent change down (-1%) while Boeing Company (The) ( BA ) had the largest percent change gain rising 3.64%.