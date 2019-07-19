Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,146.49 down -60.75 points

Friday's session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 8,146.49. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 1.89 billion. Declining stocks led advancers by 1.49 to 1 ratio. There were 1265 advancers and 1890 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 31 stocks reached a 52 week high and 42 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on the Most Active Stocks page.
The NASDAQ 100 index closed down -.88% for the day; a total of -69.23 points. The current value is 7,834.9. MercadoLibre, Inc. ( MELI ) had the largest percent change down (-3.39%) while J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. ( JBHT ) had the largest percent change gain rising 4.54%.
The Dow Jones index closed down -.25% for the day; a total of -68.77 points. The current value is 27,154.2. American Express Company ( AXP ) had the largest percent change down (-2.79%) while Boeing Company (The) ( BA ) had the largest percent change gain rising 4.5%.
