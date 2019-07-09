Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,141.73 up 43.35 points

Tuesday's session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 8,141.73. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 1.79 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 1.08 to 1 ratio. There were 1645 advancers and 1523 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 51 stocks reached a 52 week high and 17 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on the Most Active Stocks page.

The NASDAQ 100 index closed up .53% for the day; a total of 41.07 points. The current value is 7,826.86. Monster Beverage Corporation ( MNST ) had the largest percent change down (-1.88%) while Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD ) had the largest percent change gain rising 3.46%.



The Dow Jones index closed down -.08% for the day; a total of -22.65 points. The current value is 26,783.49. Verizon Communications Inc. ( VZ ) had the largest percent change down (-2.56%) while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) ( GS ) had the largest percent change gain rising .98%.