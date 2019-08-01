Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,111.12 down -64.30 points

Thursday's session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 8,111.12. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 2.82 billion. Declining stocks led advancers by 2.2 to 1 ratio. There were 993 advancers and 2185 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 42 stocks reached a 52 week high and 90 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on the Most Active Stocks page.

The NASDAQ 100 index closed down -.61% for the day; a total of -47.63 points. The current value is 7,801.15. Wynn Resorts, Limited ( WYNN ) had the largest percent change down (-5.5%) while Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated ( VRTX ) had the largest percent change gain rising 7.6%.



The Dow Jones index closed down -1.05% for the day; a total of -280.85 points. The current value is 26,583.42. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) ( GS ) had the largest percent change down (-3.87%) while International Business Machines Corporation ( IBM ) had the largest percent change gain rising 1.4%.