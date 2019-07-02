Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,109.09 up 17.93 points

Tuesday's session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 8,109.09. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 1.95 billion. Declining stocks led advancers by 1.29 to 1 ratio. There were 1381 advancers and 1787 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 54 stocks reached a 52 week high and 30 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on the Most Active Stocks page.

The NASDAQ 100 index closed up .41% for the day; a total of 31.68 points. The current value is 7,799.82. Xilinx, Inc. ( XLNX ) had the largest percent change down (-2.93%) while O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. ( ORLY ) had the largest percent change gain rising 2.34%.



The Dow Jones index closed up .26% for the day; a total of 69.25 points. The current value is 26,786.68. Chevron Corporation ( CVX ) had the largest percent change down (-1.53%) while Verizon Communications Inc. ( VZ ) had the largest percent change gain rising 2.59%.