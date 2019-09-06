Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,103.07 down -13.76 points

Friday's session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 8,103.07. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 2.24 billion. Declining stocks led advancers by 1.07 to 1 ratio. There were 1526 advancers and 1640 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 32 stocks reached a 52 week high and 21 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on the Most Active Stocks page.

The NASDAQ 100 index closed down -.13% for the day; a total of -10 points. The current value is 7,852.54. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD ) had the largest percent change down (-2.98%) while lululemon athletica inc. ( LULU ) had the largest percent change gain rising 7.82%.



The Dow Jones index closed up .26% for the day; a total of 69.31 points. The current value is 26,797.46. Microsoft Corporation ( MSFT ) had the largest percent change down (-.68%) while Intel Corporation ( INTC ) had the largest percent change gain rising 1.64%.