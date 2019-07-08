Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,098.38 down -63.41 points

Monday's session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 8,098.38. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 1.87 billion. Declining stocks led advancers by 2.25 to 1 ratio. There were 981 advancers and 2206 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 23 stocks reached a 52 week high and 30 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on the Most Active Stocks page.

The NASDAQ 100 index closed down -.71% for the day; a total of -55.51 points. The current value is 7,785.79. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. ( CTRP ) had the largest percent change down (-4.59%) while Western Digital Corporation ( WDC ) had the largest percent change gain rising 2.78%.



The Dow Jones index closed down -.43% for the day; a total of -115.98 points. The current value is 26,806.14. Apple Inc. ( AAPL ) had the largest percent change down (-2.06%) while Nike, Inc. ( NKE ) had the largest percent change gain rising 1.91%.