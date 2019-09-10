Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,084.16 down -3.28 points

Tuesday's session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 8,084.16. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 2.49 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 1.75 to 1 ratio. There were 2033 advancers and 1163 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 33 stocks reached a 52 week high and 13 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on the Most Active Stocks page.

The NASDAQ 100 index closed down -.23% for the day; a total of -17.66 points. The current value is 7,814.74. Synopsys, Inc. ( SNPS ) had the largest percent change down (-4.25%) while Baidu, Inc. ( BIDU ) had the largest percent change gain rising 5.08%.



The Dow Jones index closed up .28% for the day; a total of 73.92 points. The current value is 26,909.43. McDonald's Corporation ( MCD ) had the largest percent change down (-3.49%) while Dow Inc. ( DOW ) had the largest percent change gain rising 4.21%.