Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,004.07 down -107.05 points

Friday's session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 8,004.07. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 2.25 billion. Declining stocks led advancers by 2.2 to 1 ratio. There were 986 advancers and 2174 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 38 stocks reached a 52 week high and 98 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on the Most Active Stocks page.

The NASDAQ 100 index closed down -1.39% for the day; a total of -108.35 points. The current value is 7,692.8. NetApp, Inc. ( NTAP ) had the largest percent change down (-20.22%) while Sirius XM Holdings Inc. ( SIRI ) had the largest percent change gain rising 1.12%.



The Dow Jones index closed down -.37% for the day; a total of -98.41 points. The current value is 26,485.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. ( CSCO ) had the largest percent change down (-3.86%) while Boeing Company (The) ( BA ) had the largest percent change gain rising 1.58%.