Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,976.88 up 102.72 points

Wednesday's session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 7,976.88. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 1.9 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 2.09 to 1 ratio. There were 2153 advancers and 1032 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 60 stocks reached a 52 week high and 32 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on the Most Active Stocks page.

The NASDAQ 100 index closed up 1.44% for the day; a total of 109.74 points. The current value is 7,719.25. Ulta Beauty, Inc. ( ULTA ) had the largest percent change down (-3.64%) while Activision Blizzard, Inc ( ATVI ) had the largest percent change gain rising 4.78%.



The Dow Jones index closed up .91% for the day; a total of 237.45 points. The current value is 26,355.47. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated ( UNH ) had the largest percent change down (-1.69%) while Intel Corporation ( INTC ) had the largest percent change gain rising 4.13%.