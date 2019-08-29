Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,973.39 up 116.51 points

Thursday's session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 7,973.39. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 1.68 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 2.65 to 1 ratio. There were 2319 advancers and 875 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 25 stocks reached a 52 week high and 26 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on the Most Active Stocks page.

The NASDAQ 100 index closed up 1.51% for the day; a total of 114.41 points. The current value is 7,702.31. Dollar Tree, Inc. ( DLTR ) had the largest percent change down (-1.94%) while Mylan N.V. ( MYL ) had the largest percent change gain rising 3.92%.



The Dow Jones index closed up 1.25% for the day; a total of 326.15 points. The current value is 26,362.25. Dow Inc. ( DOW ) had the largest percent change down (-.35%) while Caterpillar, Inc. ( CAT ) had the largest percent change gain rising 2.53%.