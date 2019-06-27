Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,967.76 up 57.79 points

Thursday's session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 7,967.76. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 2.02 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 2.89 to 1 ratio. There were 2362 advancers and 817 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 29 stocks reached a 52 week high and 29 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on the Most Active Stocks page.

The NASDAQ 100 index closed up .39% for the day; a total of 30 points. The current value is 7,657.05. Ross Stores, Inc. ( ROST ) had the largest percent change down (-1.82%) while Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. ( WBA ) had the largest percent change gain rising 4.09%.



The Dow Jones index closed down -.04% for the day; a total of -10.24 points. The current value is 26,526.58. Boeing Company (The) ( BA ) had the largest percent change down (-2.91%) while Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. ( WBA ) had the largest percent change gain rising 4.09%.