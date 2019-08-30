Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,962.88 down -10.51 points

Friday's session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 7,962.88. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 1.75 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 1.05 to 1 ratio. There were 1621 advancers and 1546 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 25 stocks reached a 52 week high and 25 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on the Most Active Stocks page.

The NASDAQ 100 index closed down -.15% for the day; a total of -11.31 points. The current value is 7,691. Ulta Beauty, Inc. ( ULTA ) had the largest percent change down (-29.55%) while Western Digital Corporation ( WDC ) had the largest percent change gain rising 3.98%.



The Dow Jones index closed up .16% for the day; a total of 41.03 points. The current value is 26,403.28. McDonald's Corporation ( MCD ) had the largest percent change down (-1.17%) while Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. ( WBA ) had the largest percent change gain rising 1.57%.