Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,959.14 down -80.02 points

Friday's session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 7,959.14. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 2.17 billion. Declining stocks led advancers by 2.02 to 1 ratio. There were 1056 advancers and 2138 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 34 stocks reached a 52 week high and 83 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on the Most Active Stocks page.

The NASDAQ 100 index closed down -1.02% for the day; a total of -78.56 points. The current value is 7,646.27. The Kraft Heinz Company ( KHC ) had the largest percent change down (-6.09%) while Amgen Inc. ( AMGN ) had the largest percent change gain rising 5.95%.



The Dow Jones index closed down -.34% for the day; a total of -90.75 points. The current value is 26,287.44. International Business Machines Corporation ( IBM ) had the largest percent change down (-2.83%) while McDonald's Corporation ( MCD ) had the largest percent change gain rising 1.44%.