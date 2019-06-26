Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,909.97 up 25.25 points

Wednesday's session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 7,909.97. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 2.06 billion. Declining stocks led advancers by 1.02 to 1 ratio. There were 1581 advancers and 1620 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 15 stocks reached a 52 week high and 58 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on the Most Active Stocks page.

The NASDAQ 100 index closed up .47% for the day; a total of 35.51 points. The current value is 7,627.05. Paychex, Inc. ( PAYX ) had the largest percent change down (-3.57%) while Micron Technology, Inc. ( MU ) had the largest percent change gain rising 13.34%.



The Dow Jones index closed down -.04% for the day; a total of -11.4 points. The current value is 26,536.82. The Travelers Companies, Inc. ( TRV ) had the largest percent change down (-2.89%) while Intel Corporation ( INTC ) had the largest percent change gain rising 2.86%.