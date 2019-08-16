Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,895.99 up 129.37 points

Friday's session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 7,895.99. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 1.95 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 3.63 to 1 ratio. There were 2526 advancers and 696 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 37 stocks reached a 52 week high and 48 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on the Most Active Stocks page.

The NASDAQ 100 index closed up 1.59% for the day; a total of 119.22 points. The current value is 7,604.11. Applied Materials, Inc. ( AMAT ) had the largest percent change down (-1.12%) while NVIDIA Corporation ( NVDA ) had the largest percent change gain rising 7.25%.



The Dow Jones index closed up 1.2% for the day; a total of 306.62 points. The current value is 25,886.01. Chevron Corporation ( CVX ) had the largest percent change down (-.97%) while 3M Company ( MMM ) had the largest percent change gain rising 2.97%.