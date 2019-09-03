Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,874.16 down -88.72 points

Tuesday's session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 7,874.16. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 2.18 billion. Declining stocks led advancers by 2.47 to 1 ratio. There were 926 advancers and 2287 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 35 stocks reached a 52 week high and 73 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on the Most Active Stocks page.

The NASDAQ 100 index closed down -1.06% for the day; a total of -81.49 points. The current value is 7,609.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( ALXN ) had the largest percent change down (-5.54%) while The Kraft Heinz Company ( KHC ) had the largest percent change gain rising 2.12%.



The Dow Jones index closed down -1.08% for the day; a total of -285.26 points. The current value is 26,118.02. Boeing Company (The) ( BA ) had the largest percent change down (-2.66%) while Pfizer, Inc. ( PFE ) had the largest percent change gain rising 1.6%.