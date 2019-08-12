Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,863.41 down -95.73 points

Monday's session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 7,863.41. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 2 billion. Declining stocks led advancers by 2.09 to 1 ratio. There were 1025 advancers and 2144 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 32 stocks reached a 52 week high and 110 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on the Most Active Stocks page.

The NASDAQ 100 index closed down -1.11% for the day; a total of -84.59 points. The current value is 7,561.68. MercadoLibre, Inc. ( MELI ) had the largest percent change down (-9.63%) while Amgen Inc. ( AMGN ) had the largest percent change gain rising 4.86%.



The Dow Jones index closed down -1.49% for the day; a total of -391 points. The current value is 25,896.44. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) ( GS ) had the largest percent change down (-2.65%) while Merck & Company, Inc. ( MRK ) had the largest percent change gain rising .22%.