Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,862.83 up 29.56 points

Wednesday's session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 7,862.83. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 2.39 billion. Declining stocks led advancers by 1.03 to 1 ratio. There were 1560 advancers and 1612 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 45 stocks reached a 52 week high and 102 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on the Most Active Stocks page.

The NASDAQ 100 index closed up .41% for the day; a total of 30.58 points. The current value is 7,551.9. Incyte Corporation ( INCY ) had the largest percent change down (-2.63%) while Microchip Technology Incorporated ( MCHP ) had the largest percent change gain rising 3.95%.



The Dow Jones index closed down -.09% for the day; a total of -22.45 points. The current value is 26,007.07. Walt Disney Company (The) ( DIS ) had the largest percent change down (-4.94%) while Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. ( WBA ) had the largest percent change gain rising 2%.