Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,856.88 up 29.93 points

Wednesday's session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 7,856.88. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 1.59 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 2.28 to 1 ratio. There were 2201 advancers and 964 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 35 stocks reached a 52 week high and 40 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on the Most Active Stocks page.

The NASDAQ 100 index closed up .29% for the day; a total of 21.87 points. The current value is 7,587.9. Autodesk, Inc. ( ADSK ) had the largest percent change down (-6.74%) while American Airlines Group, Inc. ( AAL ) had the largest percent change gain rising 3.6%.



The Dow Jones index closed up 1% for the day; a total of 258.2 points. The current value is 26,036.1. Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ ) had the largest percent change down (-.74%) while Dow Inc. ( DOW ) had the largest percent change gain rising 3.28%.