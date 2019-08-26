Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,853.74 up 101.97 points

Monday's session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 7,853.74. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 1.68 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 1.91 to 1 ratio. There were 2088 advancers and 1092 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 13 stocks reached a 52 week high and 63 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on the Most Active Stocks page.

The NASDAQ 100 index closed up 1.47% for the day; a total of 110.03 points. The current value is 7,575.02. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( ALXN ) had the largest percent change down (-3.18%) while JD.com, Inc. ( JD ) had the largest percent change gain rising 3.37%.



The Dow Jones index closed up 1.05% for the day; a total of 269.93 points. The current value is 25,898.83. Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ ) had the largest percent change down (.05%) while Nike, Inc. ( NKE ) had the largest percent change gain rising 2.25%.