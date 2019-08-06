Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,833.27 up 107.23 points

Tuesday's session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 7,833.27. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 2.26 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 1.83 to 1 ratio. There were 2067 advancers and 1127 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 34 stocks reached a 52 week high and 90 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on the Most Active Stocks page.

The NASDAQ 100 index closed up 1.42% for the day; a total of 105.63 points. The current value is 7,521.32. Mylan N.V. ( MYL ) had the largest percent change down (-5.94%) while Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. ( TTWO ) had the largest percent change gain rising 7.96%.



The Dow Jones index closed up 1.21% for the day; a total of 311.78 points. The current value is 26,029.52. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. ( WBA ) had the largest percent change down (-.81%) while Nike, Inc. ( NKE ) had the largest percent change gain rising 2.95%.