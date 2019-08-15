Quantcast

Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,766.62 down -7.32 points

Thursday's session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 7,766.62. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 2.12 billion. Declining stocks led advancers by 1.37 to 1 ratio. There were 1337 advancers and 1826 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 48 stocks reached a 52 week high and 205 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on the Most Active Stocks page.

The NASDAQ 100 index closed down -.07% for the day; a total of -5.24 points. The current value is 7,484.89. Cisco Systems, Inc. ( CSCO ) had the largest percent change down (-8.61%) while NetApp, Inc. ( NTAP ) had the largest percent change gain rising 3.94%.

The Dow Jones index closed up .39% for the day; a total of 99.97 points. The current value is 25,579.39. Cisco Systems, Inc. ( CSCO ) had the largest percent change down (-8.61%) while Walmart Inc. ( WMT ) had the largest percent change gain rising 6.11%.

