Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite Index closes above 8000; up 71.65 points at 8,020.21

Wednesday's session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index up above 8000 points. The index first reached the 8000 mark on Aug 27, 2018. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 1.65 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 2.1 to 1 ratio. There were 2161 advancers and 1027 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 42 stocks reached a 52 week high and 32 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on the Most Active Stocks page.

The NASDAQ 100 index closed up .9% for the day; a total of 68.75 points. The current value is 7,733.22. Tesla, Inc. ( TSLA ) had the largest percent change down (-2.23%) while Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD ) had the largest percent change gain rising 3.19%.



The Dow Jones index closed up .93% for the day; a total of 240.29 points. The current value is 26,202.73. Walmart Inc. ( WMT ) had the largest percent change down (-.03%) while Nike, Inc. ( NKE ) had the largest percent change gain rising 2.74%.