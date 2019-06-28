Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite Index closes above 8000; up 38.48 points at 8,006.24

Friday's session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index up above 8000 points. The index first reached the 8000 mark on Aug 27, 2018. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 3.32 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 2.64 to 1 ratio. There were 2319 advancers and 879 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 61 stocks reached a 52 week high and 19 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on the Most Active Stocks page.

The NASDAQ 100 index closed up .18% for the day; a total of 14.02 points. The current value is 7,671.07. Biogen Inc. ( BIIB ) had the largest percent change down (-2.46%) while Western Digital Corporation ( WDC ) had the largest percent change gain rising 6.73%.



The Dow Jones index closed up .28% for the day; a total of 73.38 points. The current value is 26,599.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. ( CSCO ) had the largest percent change down (-1.79%) while J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) had the largest percent change gain rising 2.72%.