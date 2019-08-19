Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite Index closes above 8000; up 106.82 points at 8,002.81

Monday's session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index up above 8000 points. The index first reached the 8000 mark on Aug 27, 2018. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 1.83 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 2.42 to 1 ratio. There were 2257 advancers and 931 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 46 stocks reached a 52 week high and 30 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on the Most Active Stocks page.

The NASDAQ 100 index closed up 1.52% for the day; a total of 115.21 points. The current value is 7,719.32. MercadoLibre, Inc. ( MELI ) had the largest percent change down (-3.39%) while Baidu, Inc. ( BIDU ) had the largest percent change gain rising 7.78%.



The Dow Jones index closed up .96% for the day; a total of 249.78 points. The current value is 26,135.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated ( UNH ) had the largest percent change down (-.4%) while Cisco Systems, Inc. ( CSCO ) had the largest percent change gain rising 3.28%.