Market Close Report: Historical high reached as NASDAQ Composite Index closes at 8,330.21.

By

Shutterstock photo

Friday's session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index reaching a historical high. The index closed at 8,330.21 up 91.67 for the day. The index had a previous high 8321.50015 on 07/24/2019. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 1.91 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 2.31 to 1 ratio. There were 2199 advancers and 953 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 98 stocks reached a 52 week high and 36 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on the Most Active Stocks page.

The NASDAQ 100 index closed up 1.1% for the day; a total of 87.08 points. The current value is 8,016.95. Xilinx, Inc. ( XLNX ) had the largest percent change down (-5.35%) while Alphabet Inc. ( GOOG ) had the largest percent change gain rising 10.45%.

The Dow Jones index closed up .19% for the day; a total of 51.47 points. The current value is 27,192.45. 3M Company ( MMM ) had the largest percent change down (-2.33%) while Coca-Cola Company (The) ( KO ) had the largest percent change gain rising 2.07%.

NASDAQ Market Wrap

As of 7/26/2019 4:44:01 PM

NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
8,330.21
milestone closes at
98
STOCKS REACHED A 52 WEEK HIGH
36
THOSE REACHING LOWS TOTALED
 
Alphabet Inc. [GOOG]
TOPS ADVANCERS LIST
OF NASDAQ 100 INDEX
%
10.45
ROSE
 
 

