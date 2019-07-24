Market Close Report: Historical high reached as NASDAQ Composite Index closes at 8,321.50.

Wednesday's session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index reaching a historical high. The index closed at 8,321.50 up 70.1 for the day. The index had a previous high 8258.18521 on 07/15/2019. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 1.99 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 2.42 to 1 ratio. There were 2244 advancers and 929 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 117 stocks reached a 52 week high and 36 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on the Most Active Stocks page.

The NASDAQ 100 index closed up .7% for the day; a total of 56.05 points. The current value is 8,010.61. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. ( CHKP ) had the largest percent change down (-2.13%) while Texas Instruments Incorporated ( TXN ) had the largest percent change gain rising 7.44%.



The Dow Jones index closed down -.29% for the day; a total of -79.22 points. The current value is 27,269.97. Caterpillar, Inc. ( CAT ) had the largest percent change down (-4.48%) while Intel Corporation ( INTC ) had the largest percent change gain rising 2.26%.