Market Close Report: Historical high reached as NASDAQ Composite Index closes at 8,258.19.

Monday's session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index reaching a historical high. The index closed at 8,258.19 up 14.04 for the day. The index had a previous high 8244.14414 on 07/12/2019. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 1.7 billion. Declining stocks led advancers by 1.05 to 1 ratio. There were 1528 advancers and 1609 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 67 stocks reached a 52 week high and 34 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on the Most Active Stocks page.

The NASDAQ 100 index closed up .3% for the day; a total of 23.69 points. The current value is 7,966.93. Symantec Corporation ( SYMC ) had the largest percent change down (-10.68%) while Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD ) had the largest percent change gain rising 3.55%.



The Dow Jones index closed up .1% for the day; a total of 27.13 points. The current value is 27,359.16. J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) had the largest percent change down (-1.21%) while Merck & Company, Inc. ( MRK ) had the largest percent change gain rising 1.54%.