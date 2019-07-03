Market Close Report: Historical high reached as NASDAQ Composite Index closes at 8,170.23.

Wednesday's session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index reaching a historical high. The index closed at 8,170.23 up 61.14 for the day. The index had a previous high 8163.99582 on 05/03/2019. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 1.46 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 1.87 to 1 ratio. There were 2025 advancers and 1085 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 128 stocks reached a 52 week high and 22 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on the Most Active Stocks page.

The NASDAQ 100 index closed up .74% for the day; a total of 57.87 points. The current value is 7,857.69. Electronic Arts Inc. ( EA ) had the largest percent change down (-4.49%) while Symantec Corporation ( SYMC ) had the largest percent change gain rising 13.57%.



The Dow Jones index closed up .67% for the day; a total of 179.32 points. The current value is 26,966. J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) had the largest percent change down (-.86%) while Procter & Gamble Company (The) ( PG ) had the largest percent change gain rising 2.33%.