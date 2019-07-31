Quantcast

Markel (MKL) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Miss

By Zacks Equity Research,

Markel Corporation MKL reported second-quarter 2019 earnings of $11.84 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.7%. The bottom line however declined 40.7% year over year.

The company's investment portfolio delivered a solid performance. Operating results attributable to Markel Ventures operations improved substantially and reflected premium growth in underwriting operations.

Operational Update

Total operating revenues of $2 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.7%. The top line however rose 6.9% year over year on higher premiums, investment income, product and services plus other revenues.

Total operating expenses of Markel increased 5.9% year over year to $1.8 billion.

Markel's combined ratio deteriorated 300 basis points (bps) year over year to 95% in the reported quarter.

Segment Update

Insurance : Net written premiums were up 12.5% year over year to $1.1 billion in the quarter under review.

Underwriting profit came in at $47.6 million, down 35.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Combined ratio deteriorated 300 bps year over year to 95% in the quarter under discussion.

Reinsurance : Net written premiums inched up 0.04% year over year to $178.7 million.

Underwriting profit plunged 62.6% year over year to $8.8 million.

Combined ratio deteriorated 600 bps year over year to 96% in the second quarter.

Markel Ventures : Total revenues were $617 million, up 6.6% year over year driven by higher revenues from products businesses, higher sales volumes from transportation-related businesses and growth in one of the consulting services businesses.  Income of $81.7 million increased more than sixfold year over year.

Financial Update

Markel exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $2.6 billion, up 10.2% from the level at year-end 2018.

Debt balance increased 20.5% to $3.6 billion as of Mar 31, 2019 from 2018 end.

Book value per share increased 15% from year-end 2018 to $751.94 as of Jun 30, 2019.

Net cash from operating activities was $249.2 million in the first half of 2019, down 19% year over year.

Zacks Rank

Performance of Other Insurers

Of the insurance industry players that have reported second-quarter results so far, The Progressive Corporation PGR and RLI Corp. RLI beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings. However, The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV missed the same.

RLI Corp. (RLI): Free Stock Analysis Report

Markel Corporation (MKL): Free Stock Analysis Report

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV): Free Stock Analysis Report

The Progressive Corporation (PGR): Free Stock Analysis Report

