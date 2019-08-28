Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Marine Petroleum Trust ( MARPS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.086 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MARPS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 43.55% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $2.52, the dividend yield is 13.56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MARPS was $2.52, representing a -40.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.21 and a 106.77% increase over the 52 week low of $1.22.

MARPS is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. ( TOT ) and PetroChina Company Limited ( PTR ).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MARPS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.