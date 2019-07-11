Marijuana Legalization 2019: Highlights of the July 10 Reform Hearing

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Marijuana legalization efforts are moving forward following a reform hearing on Wednesday concerning the drug.

Source: Shutterstock

The following are some highlights from that recent reform hearing.

Lawmakers believe that marijuana legalization 2019 is still possible if the movement can get enough bipartisan support.

This is possible due to representatives on both sides of the aisle having an interest in the drug.

With the House of Representatives being majority Democrat, this means efforts to legalize, or reduce restrictions, on marijuana will likely pass.

However, there are still some troubles for lawmakers that could result in the issue not reaching a resolution this year.

This includes facing a Republican Senate that could put a stop to any new laws that seek to cut down the red tape around the drug.

One of the biggest opponents any type of possible marijuana legalization 2019 laws may face is Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

McConnell stands against marijuana legalization 2019 efforts and that could be quite the obstacle for bills.

Even then, there is hope from the STATES Act.

The goal of this is to act as an amendment to the Controlled Substances Act.

This would allow states to approve their own marijuana regulations without fear of facing repercussions from federal agencies.

The Marijuana Justice Act is another candidate for weed reform laws.

It seeks to legalize the drug and also clear the records of anyone having served time for possession or use of marijuana.

The biggest takeaway from the reform hearing is that both sides agree there need to be changes to marijuana laws.

While this doesn't guarantee marijuana legalization 2019, it is definitely a bright spot for activists and investors in pot stocks.

P.S. This pot stock could soar starting Tuesday, August 13 …

The opportunity in legal weed is much like the opportunity internet stocks offered in 1994 … or that Bitcoin offered in 2015. It's set to grow so much over the next 10 years that it will turn out to be one of the biggest investment opportunities of your entire life - no matter when you were born.

But you must be prepared to act before this window closes.

When you do, you'll benefit from one of the best wealth-creating strategies throughout history: buying early.

You can get exclusive access to my new Cannabis Cash Calendar pick the moment it's released on Tuesday, August 13th.

Click here for more on this incredible opportunity .

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Marijuana Legalization 2019: Highlights of the July 10 Reform Hearing appeared first on InvestorPlace .