Quantcast

Marie Callender’s Closing Locations 2019: Which Restaurants Are Shutting Down?

By William White,

Shutterstock photo

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The Marie Callender's closing locations 2019 list isn't yet available from the company, but we do know some places that are shutting their doors.

Marie Callender's Closing Locations 2019: Which Restaurants Are Shutting Down? Source: Shutterstock

Lets' start off by talking about why there even has to be a Marie Callender's closing locations 2019 list in the first place. These restaurants are run by the Perkins & Marie Callender's company. That company is going through a bankruptcy and is looking to sell of much of its assets. Due to that, it is closing 10 Perkins locations and 19 Marie Callender's stores .

We don't have a full Marie Callender's closing locations 2019 list yet, but these are the stores that we do know closed down as part of the bankruptcy. All of these locations are in California.

  • 820 S. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia
  • 5960 Orangethorpe Ave., Buena Park
  • 160 E. Rincon St., Corona
  • 19310 Business Center Drive, Northridge
  • 2149 E. Convention Center Way, Ontario
  • 126 E. Yorba Linda Blvd., Placentia
  • 21211 Hawthorne Blvd., Torrance
  • 16390 Beach Blvd., Westminster
  • 9829 La Serna Drive., Whittier
  • 12180 Mariposa Road, Victorville
  • 3500 Coffee Rd, Modesto

It's possible that Perkins & Marie Callender's will release a full list of the stores that are closing down in the next few days. Even if it doesn't, fans of the restaurant chain will surely find out if they attempt to go to one of the affected stores. It's also likely more locations closing will become known as employees share about it on social media.

You can learn more about the closings by following theselinks .

More From InvestorPlace

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

Compare Brokers

The post Marie Callender's Closing Locations 2019: Which Restaurants Are Shutting Down? appeared first on InvestorPlace .



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing


More from InvestorPlace Media

Subscribe





InvestorPlace Media
Contributor:

InvestorPlace Media

Investing, Financial News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar