Marie Callender’s Closing Locations 2019: Which Restaurants Are Shutting Down?

The Marie Callender's closing locations 2019 list isn't yet available from the company, but we do know some places that are shutting their doors.

Lets' start off by talking about why there even has to be a Marie Callender's closing locations 2019 list in the first place. These restaurants are run by the Perkins & Marie Callender's company. That company is going through a bankruptcy and is looking to sell of much of its assets. Due to that, it is closing 10 Perkins locations and 19 Marie Callender's stores .

We don't have a full Marie Callender's closing locations 2019 list yet, but these are the stores that we do know closed down as part of the bankruptcy. All of these locations are in California.

820 S. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia

5960 Orangethorpe Ave., Buena Park

160 E. Rincon St., Corona

19310 Business Center Drive, Northridge

2149 E. Convention Center Way, Ontario

126 E. Yorba Linda Blvd., Placentia

21211 Hawthorne Blvd., Torrance

16390 Beach Blvd., Westminster

9829 La Serna Drive., Whittier

12180 Mariposa Road, Victorville

3500 Coffee Rd, Modesto

It's possible that Perkins & Marie Callender's will release a full list of the stores that are closing down in the next few days. Even if it doesn't, fans of the restaurant chain will surely find out if they attempt to go to one of the affected stores. It's also likely more locations closing will become known as employees share about it on social media.

You can learn more about the closings by following theselinks .

