Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Marathon Petroleum (MPC) closed at $54.34, marking a -0.97% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.78%.

Heading into today, shares of the refiner had gained 14.07% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.97% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MPC as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. This is expected to be August 1, 2019. On that day, MPC is projected to report earnings of $1.56 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 31.28%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $30.93 billion, up 37.8% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.48 per share and revenue of $115.53 billion. These totals would mark changes of -33.92% and +18.97%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MPC. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.55% lower. MPC is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note MPC's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.24. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.7.

Meanwhile, MPC's PEG ratio is currently 1.42. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.67 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

