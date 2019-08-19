Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2019

Marathon Petroleum Corporation ( MPC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 20, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.53 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MPC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MPC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $46.22, the dividend yield is 4.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MPC was $46.22, representing a -47.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $88.45 and a 5.14% increase over the 52 week low of $43.96.

MPC is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation ( XOM ) and Chevron Corporation ( CVX ). MPC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.62. Zacks Investment Research reports MPC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -35.07%, compared to an industry average of -10.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MPC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MPC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MPC as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF ( CRAK )

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration &Production ETF ( PXE )

iShares Trust ( IEO )

Ivy NextShares ( IVENC )

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund ( FXN ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CRAK with an decrease of -12.84% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MPC at 6.56%.