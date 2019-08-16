Marathon Petroleum About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (MPC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/20/19, Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.53, payable on 9/10/19. As a percentage of MPC's recent stock price of $45.79, this dividend works out to approximately 1.16%, so look for shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp. to trade 1.16% lower - all else being equal - when MPC shares open for trading on 8/20/19.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MPC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.63% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MPC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MPC's low point in its 52 week range is $43.96 per share, with $88.45 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $45.88.

In Friday trading, Marathon Petroleum Corp. shares are currently up about 0.9% on the day.

