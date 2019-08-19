Quantcast

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2019

Shutterstock photo

Marathon Oil Corporation ( MRO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 20, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MRO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that MRO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.45, the dividend yield is 1.61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MRO was $12.45, representing a -48.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.20 and a 7.7% increase over the 52 week low of $11.56.

MRO is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. ( TOT ) and PetroChina Company Limited ( PTR ). MRO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.18. Zacks Investment Research reports MRO's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -5.25%, compared to an industry average of 3.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MRO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MRO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have MRO as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund ( FXN )
  • VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF ( FRAK )
  • SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Product ( XOP ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FRAK with an decrease of -21.71% over the last 100 days. FXN has the highest percent weighting of MRO at 5.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: News Headlines
Referenced Symbols: MRO , TOT , PTR , FXN , FRAK , XOP


