Marathon Oil Corp. Moves Up In Analyst Rankings, Passing Valero Energy Corp

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) has taken over the #79 spot from Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO), according to ETF Channel . Below is a chart of Marathon Oil Corp. versus Valero Energy Corp plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (MRO plotted in blue; VLO plotted in green): Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of MRO vs. VLO:

MRO,VLO Relative Performance Chart

MRO is currently trading down about 2.4%, while VLO is up about 0.8% midday Tuesday.

