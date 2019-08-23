MAR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $125.10, changing hands as low as $124.67 per share. Marriott International, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MAR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MAR's low point in its 52 week range is $100.62 per share, with $144.24 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $125.10.
