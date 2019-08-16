Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2019

Manulife Financial Corp ( MFC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 19, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.189 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 19, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.07% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.46, the dividend yield is 4.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MFC was $16.46, representing a -13.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.95 and a 23.48% increase over the 52 week low of $13.33.

MFC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as China Life Insurance Company Limited ( LFC ) and Prudential Public Limited Company ( PUK ). MFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.16. Zacks Investment Research reports MFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 4.74%, compared to an industry average of 13.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MFC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.