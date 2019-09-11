ManTech International Corporation (MANT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

ManTech International Corporation ( MANT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MANT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MANT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $67.83, the dividend yield is 1.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MANT was $67.83, representing a -5.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $71.90 and a 40.58% increase over the 52 week low of $48.25.

MANT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Johnson Controls International plc ( JCI ) and TAL Education Group ( TAL ). MANT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.18. Zacks Investment Research reports MANT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 12.52%, compared to an industry average of %.

Interested in gaining exposure to MANT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MANT as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF ( FITE ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FITE with an increase of 4.1% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MANT at 1.96%.