ManpowerGroup (MAN) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of ManpowerGroup Inc (Symbol: MAN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $83.98, changing hands as high as $84.00 per share. ManpowerGroup Inc shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MAN shares, versus its 200 day moving average: ManpowerGroup Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, MAN's low point in its 52 week range is $61.57 per share, with $97.96 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $83.90.

